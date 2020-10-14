Aberdeen MSP urges constituents to apply for support grant

An Aberdeen MSP has encouraged those in the city facing financial hardship through self-isolation to apply for a grant.

The Scottish Government launched a Self-Isolation Support Grant in order to help people in Scotland who would lose income if asked to self isolate, if they were unable to work from home.

It is targeted at those who are in receipt of Universal Credit or legacy benefits, with some discretion to make awards to others in financial hardship, and provides £500.

Now, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart is urging anyone who may benefit from the scheme to apply.

Applications opened on Monday, and will be delivered through the existing Scottish Welfare Fund, and administered by local authorities.

Mr Stewart said: “To ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing, the SNP Government has introduced this new £500 grant for people on low incomes who have been asked to self-isolate.

“Folk in this city need to be aware that this money is there and these payments will help ensure people do not have to make a choice between self-isolating and supporting themselves financially.

“It’s essential that we do everything we can to support people throughout this challenging time and applications for this new benefit are now open – I’d urge anyone in Aberdeen who is facing a loss of income due to self-isolating to apply for it.”