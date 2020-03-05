Aberdeen MSP to step down in 2021

Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald has announced his intention to step down at the 2021 election.

The Aberdeen Donside representative will not put himself forward as a candidate in the next Scottish Parliament elections.

A former SNP politician, Mr McDonald was suspended from the party in 2017 following allegations of inappropriate behaviour against several women.

He then left the SNP permanently in early 2018 after apologising for his actions and sat in the Scottish Parliament as an independent.

In a statement released on Facebook, he announced how proud he was to represent the city but that he would be not be seeking re-election.

He said: “I believe the constituents and communities of Aberdeen Donside deserve a range of candidates whose sole focus is on how they can improve the life circumstances of those they represent, and while that is the primary motivation which I have to do the job, I recognise that for it to be a reality I cannot be one of those candidates.

“After speaking to those closest to me to make them aware of my decision, I am taking the opportunity to formally announce that I shall be stepping down from parliament at the 2021 election.”