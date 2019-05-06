Aberdeen MSP to grill banking bosses over cuts to branch opening hours

An Aberdeen MSP is to meet top bank bosses this week to discuss reductions in branch opening hours.

Mark McDonald, who represents Aberdeen Donside, organised the meeting after it was announced Dyce and Bucksburn TSB branches were having opening hours slashed.

Dyce will now only open three days a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday – while Bucksburn will operate on Tuesday and Thursdays, with opening hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The branches will accept customers for either Dyce or Bucksburn, with no jobs being lost in the process.

It comes after an 8% reduction in customer usage was recorded in the Dyce branch, compared with 7% at the Bucksburn site.

As more and more people switch to online, mobile or telephone banking to access services, the number of people visiting physical banks is decreasing – leading to the changes being made.

Mr McDonald said: “I am disappointed local residents were not consulted before reduced operating hours were introduced.

“Feedback from the community might have allowed for mutually convenient opening times, to best suit their needs, to be put in place.

“I have scheduled a meeting with the TSB’s area director for north-east Scotland and their senior public affairs manager this week and I will be seeking assurances regarding the long-term future of both branches in my constituency”.

A number of branches across the north-east are affected by the changes.

One branch on Holburn Street will close, while Torry, Kincorth, Culter, Dyce, Bucksburn, Aboyne, Alford and Banchory sites will operate on reduced hours.

It comes after a review of the network across Scotland, including looking at how to continue to make branches financially viable where possible.

A total of 72 across Scotland have been affected by the changes.

A TSB spokesman said: “We are looking forward to meeting Mr McDonald so we can fully explain our thinking behind these planned changes.

“Customers are changing the way they interact with us and over the past few years we have seen the usage of our branches continue to fall, with many customers increasingly using alternative TSB branches, online, mobile or telephone banking to access their TSB banking services.

“As a result, we are reducing the opening hours at some of our branches, which will allow us to remain a part of these local communities. These changes come into effect at the end of July and there will be no job losses.

“We have more than 150 branches in Scotland and more than 70% of all Scots live within two miles of a TSB branch.

“We are currently writing to those customers of the branches impacted by the announcement so we can help them through these changes.”

Mr McDonald has encouraged anyone living in either Dyce or Bucksburn who has concerns about the changes to the banks to contact him as soon as possible so he can discuss these with the TSB representatives.

To put your views forward, either call Mr McDonald’s office on 01224 789457 or via email at mark.mcdonald.msp@parliament.scot