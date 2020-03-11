Aberdeen MSP to bring complaints on slow broadband forward

An Aberdeen MSP will take the case of poor broadband speeds to CityFibre representatives.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine will be discussing the topic after complaints from residents at the Hazelwood development in Countesswells in the city.

People living on streets such as John Porter Wynd, Pinewood Walk and Countesswells Close have complained about poor broadband speeds.

CityFibre has connected surrounding Countesswells streets to the network but the Hazelwood development remains untouched.

The local MSP is scheduled to meet with them on Friday and was concerned to hear about internet complaints.

She said: “I am hopeful that the meeting with CityFibre will open doors to better quality broadband for the affected Hazelwood residents and will keep them informed with developments.”