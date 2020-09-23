Aberdeen MSP says Covid-19 restrictions vital to keep schools and NHS open

An Aberdeen MSP has insisted the introduction of strict new measures is crucial to keeping services running.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a curfew on the hospitality sector, while people are banned from meeting in each other’s homes in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Now Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, has backed the First Minister’s decision – saying the call was essential to keep schools open, protect the NHS and prevent further measures in the coming weeks.

He said: “Keeping our schools open and reopening vital NHS services has to be the utmost priority and so while these new restrictions are undoubtedly difficult, these are the sacrifices we simply have to make.

“I know folk across the city will be hurting today, but by acting now we do so to try to prevent an even heavier lockdown further down the line – we cannot stand by and wait while all the warning signs are there – we needed decisive action and that is what we have seen from the First Minister.”