Aberdeen MSP praises work of Marie Cure staff

A north-east MSP has hailed the impact of nursing teams working to support people with terminal illnesses.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald met nurses from Marie Curie to learn about the organisation’s work in the north-east.

He said: “It was particularly powerful hearing directly from Ann-Marie, a senior Marie Curie nurse, who described how the nursing team works in partnership with NHS Grampian and other third-sector organisations to provide the right support at the right time.

“And John gave an overview of the Marie Curie Helper Service, which can offer regular support from a trained volunteer; with anything from companionship and emotional support to practical help,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with Marie Curie in future to ensure people living with a terminal illness, and their families, are supported every step of the way.”