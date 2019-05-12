Aberdeen MSP praises city’s ties with Poland

An Aberdeen MSP has praised an organisation for strengthening cultural ties between Poland and Scotland.

Aberdeen Polish Society is hosting the Robert Porteous de Lanxeth exhibit at Aberdeen Arts Centre until May 25, which chronicles the time spent by the wealthy Scotsman living in Poland during the late 17th century.

Porteous was an importer of Hungarian wine in Poland and today an annual wine festival, hotel, street name and monuments honour him in his adopted town of Krosno, south-east Poland.

Visitors to the event can also enjoy a photography exhibit by Dorota Puszkiewicz, a Polish photographer based in Aberdeen.

Puszkiewicz’s “Polish soul” is a portrait of modern Poles who live in Aberdeen.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “It was a real pleasure to be invited to the opening of these brilliant exhibits, and I would encourage folk across the city to visit the Arts Centre and see these excellent works for themselves.

“Aberdeen has a rich and diverse culture and it’s so great to see the Polish Society celebrating and strengthening the cultural ties of Scotland and Poland through our shared history, and modern-day lives.”