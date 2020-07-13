Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald says office will remain closed due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen MSP says his office will remain closed until next month at the earliest because of Covid-19.

Most politicians’ offices have been shut for several months as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

They have been working remotely, speaking with constituents via phone and email.

Now Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has revealed he will not be opening his office again before the end of the month.

He has taken the decision to “provide a safe working environment” for staff.

In a statement explaining the decision, Mr McDonald said: “In order to provide a safe working environment for my staff, I am responsible for managing risks and taking practical steps to protect us all from harm.

“As such, due to the layout of my office and the difficulties posed by the limits on the number of people we are able to come into contact with, my office will remain closed until at least the end of July.”