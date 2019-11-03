Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald completes marathon for charity

A politician has smashed his fundraising target after taking on one of the world’s largest races.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald completed the Chicago Marathon – one of the six major events of its kind in the world which attracts 45,000 entrants each year.

Mark, who took part in the race for the first time, placed in the top 10% of competitors, achieving a personal best time of three hours, 17 minutes and 45 seconds, beating his previously recorded marathon time by two minutes.

He was running for north-east charity SensationALL, which is based in Westhill, during the race, which took place on October 13.

So far, more than £2,500 has been raised, and he has smashed his original target of £1,500.

The charity supports children and adults with a disability or who are in need of additional support and also provides therapy-based activities.

Mark picked the charity because his son and daughter have both benefited from the play sessions, social group, sibling groups and other opportunities the charity has provided over the years.

Mark said: “It was an incredible experience to run in the Chicago Marathon with so many runners from across the world.

“The city is an incredible place to visit and to run. I met lots of competitors from other nations during my stay.

“I set myself a target of raising £1,500 for SensationALL and I am absolutely delighted to have raised significantly more than that. “They’re a great charity, doing excellent work here in the north-east.

“It was great to discover that so many friends and family had been tracking my progress on the Chicago Marathon app.

“The support from afar was maybe what helped me run such a good time.”

The Chicago event was a record-breaking race for Brigid Kosgei, who beat the women’s marathon world record time by more than a minute.

The title was previously held by Paula Radcliffe’s record, which was set at the 2003 London Marathon.

The Kenyan runner’s unofficial time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds beat Radcliffe’s time by 81 seconds.

It is only the second time that Mark has taken on such a race – he also took part in the Edinburgh Marathon in May this year.

Mark said he got back into the outdoor sport last year as a way to improve his physical and mental health, and credited the parkrun initiative as a way of doing this.

Katie McNutt, manager of SensationALL, said: “SensationALL is incredibly grateful to Mark for raising this significant amount which will enable us to cover an entire term worth of costs providing therapeutic activities and life skills for children and adults with support needs.

“As a SensationALL parent and active member of our community, Mark has not only provided financial support, but also raised awareness of the work we do so that we can reach more families and individuals in need across the north-east.

“SensationALL is committed to driving a progressive agenda of inclusion and acceptance and giving unique individuals a place to belong here at the Old Schoolhouse in Westhill.”

To donate to Mark’s campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markmcdchicago