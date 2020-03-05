Aberdeen MSP Mark McDonald announces plans to step down

A controversial Aberdeen MSP has announced his intention to step down at the forthcoming elections.

Mark McDonald, the representative for Aberdeen Donside, will not be seeking re-election to the 2021 Scottish Parliament.

The former SNP politician also apologised for his actions that forced him to leave the party and sit in Holyrood as an independent.

Mr McDonald was suspended by the SNP in November 2017 following allegations of inappropriate behaviour against several women.

Following a party investigation, the claims were substantiated and in March 2018 Mr McDonald announced he had left the SNP and would sit in the Scottish Parliament as an independent.

In a statement, he highlighted how he will always be proud to represent the region but that “he will have to live forever with the consequences of those mistakes”.

He said: “When I returned to parliament in 2018, I made it clear that I would demonstrate through my conduct that I had reflected upon the errors of judgement I had made in my interactions with people, where I had misunderstood how the power dynamics as a government minister, or MSP, could lead to interactions being perceived differently by those who I had regarded as friends or colleagues. I hope that I have been able to demonstrate such change.

“I will have to live forever with consequences of those mistakes and the upset that they caused, and it is appropriate for me to reiterate here the apologies I have made before.

“I continue to seek to make right the things I got wrong.

“I believe the constituents and communities of Aberdeen Donside deserve a range of candidates whose sole focus is on how they can improve the life circumstances of those they represent.”