Aberdeen MSP gives charity leg up as he puts fitness to test with Chicago marathon

An Aberdeen MSP is lacing up his shoes to take on one of the world’s biggest marathons.

MSP Mark McDonald, who represents Aberdeen Donside, will be travelling to Illinois, USA, later this year to take on the Chicago Marathon.

It will be the second time he has taken on such a race, after running the Edinburgh Marathon in May.

He said: “I only really got back into running last year. Initially it was a means to improve my physical and mental health by going to parkrun.

“Over time, I have started to enter more races.

“I did the Edinburgh Marathon in May, it was the first time I had run a marathon and I think it went really well.

“I had a bit of a wobble at the end but I was delighted to finish in a really good time.

“I’ll be 40 next year, and I’ve been trying to think of all the things I want to do by then. One was to enter one of the major marathons so I put my name into the Chicago ballot thinking ‘what are the chances?’ Turns out, quite good.”

He is currently fundraising for the event, which takes place in October, with all proceeds going towards Westhill-based charity SensationALL, which supports children and adults with any support need or disability.

It is hoped that he will be able to raise £1,500.

Mr McDonald said: “SensationALL are a fantastic charity who do great work for families affected by disabilities. My son is on the autism spectrum and he loves going to the inclusive social group with his sister.

“My daughter has also benefited from the sibling sessions they run.

“I have done fundraising for them in the past and so when I got the confirmation I was in Chicago, they were the charity I wanted to run it for.

“I’ve set up a JustGiving page aiming to raise £1,500. That’s an ambitious target, but it would mean a huge amount to the charity.”

A fundraising quiz night is to be held at the Rohaan Cafe Bar in Dyce on August 10 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 for a team of four.

To book a space, email mark164931@aol.com

To date, he has already raised more than £300 for the cause.

To donate to his fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/MarkMcDChicago