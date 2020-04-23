Aberdeen MSP fighting to grant NHS workers right to remain

An Aberdeen MSP is demanding that foreign NHS doctors and nurses be given an indefinite right to remain in Britain after the pandemic.

Mark McDonald, who has written to the UK and Scottish Governments and tabled a Holyrood motion, said the nation owed such key workers a “debt of gratitude that may never be fully repaid”.

The Home Office has already said 2,800 frontline NHS workers whose visas were due to expire before October would have them extended for a year free of charge.

Doubts have been raised about the scheme.

Mr McDonald, who represents Aberdeen Donside, said a one-year extension would only add to the uncertainty faced by many families.

“It was always the case that foreign nationals in key worker roles were keeping the country going, but this has become even more self-evident during this crisis,” he said.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We recognise the huge contribution being made by all frontline NHS workers, and we have already extended visas due to expire in the next six months. We are working with NHS Trusts across the UK to identify those who will benefit and we will continue to work to see if we can assist other frontline workers during this crisis.”

