Aberdeen MSP complains about ScotRail delays

An MSP has written to the boss of ScotRail to complain about delays.

Mark McDonald, who represents Aberdeen Donside, contacted Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, about hold-ups faced by commuters between Aberdeen and Dyce.

Mr McDonald’s intervention came after two cancellations early yesterday morning.

The politician also brought up the delays during a session of the Scottish Parliament yesterday, asking Transport Secretary Michael Matheson about the state of the rail service.

Mr McDonald said: “My constituents deserve better than the continuous cancellations and delays which are being delivered by ScotRail.

“Everyone has been very positive about the infrastructure investment, which will eventually see the track dualled between Aberdeen and Inverness, but if that is going to deliver meaningful improvements for passengers, then it has to be accompanied by a reliable service.”

The rail operator has apologised for recent disruption, claiming a delay in the delivery of new trains has created staffing issues.