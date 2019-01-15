Aberdeen MSP calls for taskforce to support Stoneywood Mill

An Aberdeen MSP has called on the Scottish Government to form a taskforce to help secure a buyer and safeguard jobs at Stoneywood Mill.

Owner of the mill, Arjowiggins, filed for receivership earlier this month after the sale of the site collapsed.

Parent company Sequana, which is based in France, today confirmed its intent to appoint administrators at the request of Arjowiggins.

Around 500 people are employed at the company, which is more than 300 years old and is the last remaining paper mill in the city.

Mark McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, has written to Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, urging him to form a Scottish Government task force in order to secure ongoing support in the form of loans, grants and training opportunities from organisations in the area, as well as to assist in any discussions with potential investors or prospective bidders.

Similar approaches have been taken in other parts of Scotland where businesses have faced challenge, such as Michelin in Dundee.

Mark said: “Following the news that Stoneywood paper mill has gone into administration, I have written to the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, asking what approach the Scottish Government can take by way of establishing a task force in attempt to secure a positive future for this successful and longstanding business.

“Having spoken to the business and to trade unions I am certain that the commitment is there on all sides to see a successful outcome and ensure that jobs are protected for what is a highly skilled workforce.

“I am aware that the Scottish Government has taken a strong involvement in other parts of Scotland where companies enter into periods of difficulty, and would be grateful if something similar could be done to help Stoneywood Mill to safeguard jobs and help ensure that a business which has been in existence for two and a half centuries can look forward to a bright future.”