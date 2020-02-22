Aberdeen MSP calls for support on social security funding

An Aberdeen MSP has urged local politicians to support funding for social security.

The Scottish Government says it has committed to a £3.4 billion benefit spend over the next 12 months.

The package includes funding for the new Scottish Child Payment, aimed at easing the strain on families battling poverty.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said the fund will see 10,800 children in 7,000 families in the city benefit.

And he wants support from across the political spectrum for the fund, which he believes could lift thousands out of poverty.

He said: “In the face of Tory austerity, the SNP’s plan to commit £3.4 billion to social security is central to our commitment to tackling child poverty, and create a social security system with fairness, dignity and respect at its heart.

“This £3.4 billion will go directly to the families across Scotland who need it most.

“With Tory cuts driving too many families into poverty the SNP is determined to use every power at our disposal to help families make ends meet.

“This is a budget that will deliver for children and families here in Aberdeen and I hope MSPs across the north-east will get behind it.”

The first payments are due to be made before Christmas this year.

Scottish Government finance secretary Kate Forbes earlier described the fund as “game-changing”.

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “The Scottish Child Payment is a matter for the Scottish Government and we remain committed to working closely with them as they develop their plans, as we have done for the benefits Social Security Scotland has already introduced.

“The UK Government continues to spend £95 billion a year on working-age benefits, and Universal Credit now supports more than 240,000 people in Scotland.

“Our Help to Claim service helps people apply for Universal Credit, and we are delivering Universal Credit Scottish Choices on behalf of the Scottish Government, where people can be paid twice monthly and have their rent paid directly to their landlords.”