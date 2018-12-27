Aberdeen MSP calls for progress on train station parking

An Aberdeen politician has called for progress to be made on parking problems at a north-east railway station.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald says Dyce Railway Station is frequently congested – leading to overspill at nearby residential streets.

Businesses in the area have also been forced to cone off their parking spaces in order to keep them free for their customers.

Mr McDonald raised the issue with transport body Nestrans and recently met Derick Murray, the organisation’s director, on site to discuss potential ways forward.

Nestrans has said it is looking to expand the car park.

Mr McDonald said: “With the dualling of the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie set to be completed next year, it is important that the parking availability at the station is able to cope with the expected increase in passenger numbers.

“I have highlighted options to Nestrans, such as utilising land adjacent to the station, which could be developed into additional parking and whether a different approach to traffic management may be required.

“I am hopeful, following these discussions, we will soon see progress and there may be opportunities for local residents and businesses to provide comment on any proposals which should hopefully improve the situation they currently face.”

A Nestrans spokesman said: “We commissioned consultants to consider options for expanding car parking at Dyce station back in 2015 and our board indicated a preferred solution.

“We were then successful in having the land included in the Aberdeen City Council Local Development Plan and a site is now allocated for a potential car park expansion.”