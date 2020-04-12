Aberdeen MSP calls for people to stay indoors

An Aberdeen MSP has urged people to stay at home and praised a member of his family who helps patients in hospital.

Aberdeen Central member Kevin Stewart wants locals to stay indoors as his niece and her health service colleagues help patients hit by the pandemic.

His relative works at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and he feels people can do their part by observing the lockdown.

Mr Stewart also thanked his niece for her hard work on the frontline with NHS Grampian, while stressing to residents to stick to the restrictions currently in place.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said it is crucially important at this time to help ease the great pressure on those who work in the health service.

Mr Stewart said: “Everyone knows someone who works in our NHS so we all know just how important it is that we support them in their vital work.

“For me, knowing my niece is heading out to put a shift in at the hospital makes me incredibly proud, but it also brings home how we can all play our part by staying at home to relieve pressure on our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff.

“Please do not leave your home except under exceptional circumstances and follow the government guidance to a tee.

“I urge you to play your part in the national effort – stay at home and save lives.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.