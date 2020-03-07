Aberdeen MSP calls for increased cleaning on public transport

An Aberdeen MSP has now called for increased cleaning of public transport to be considered to combat the spread of coronavirus.

It follows after the Scottish Government confirmed five new cases of Covid-19, including one in the north-east.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, was recently contacted about the measures being taken in other countries, such as buses In Hamburg, Germany, being sanitised on a daily basis.

He has now written to the Scottish Government, Aberdeen’s two bus companies, Aberdeen International Airport, Scotrail and LNER, asking if similar measures could be considered in Scotland.

He said: “Scotland is still in the containment phase of the virus, where we are seeking to contain the infection and prevent it taking hold within the community.

“At this time, when dealing with a relatively new virus, it’s important to look at what good practice has been developed elsewhere.

“I think what they’re doing with the buses in Hamburg is a great initiative and I would hope it would be considered for Aberdeen, and across Scotland.

“The key advice to individuals is to maintain good hand hygiene, to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and to use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

“The tissue should then be immediately disposed of in a bin.

“I hope that our public transport providers will look at how else they can help us to avoid spreading this virus.”

There are two new Covid-19 cases in Fife, and one each in Grampian, Forth Valley and Lothian health board areas.

This brings the total number of patients diagnosed to 11 – the largest increase in a day since the first case in Scotland was confirmed in Tayside on Sunday night.

More than 1,500 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The number of people infected with the new virus charged toward 100,000 across the globe yesterday with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoods and prompting quarantines in its spread.

China reported 143 new cases yesterday, the same as a day earlier and about one-third of what the country was seeing a week ago.

Cases have been increasing in Germany and France, but Italy remained the centre of Europe’s outbreak, particularly in its north. The country has had 148 fatalities, making it the deadliest site for the virus outside China.