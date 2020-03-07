Aberdeen MSP and charity praise apprentices

A Scottish Government minister has visited an Aberdeen social care charity to celebrate the achievements of its apprentices.

MSP Kevin Stewart paid a visit to VSA’s headquarters on Castle Street to mark National Apprenticeships Week.

The charity helps dozens of staff achieve qualifications in a variety of areas at its 47 sites in the city.

VSA usually has around 30 apprentices at any one time – with many going on to enjoy long-term careers with the 150-year-old organisation – and the latest new recruits have recently celebrated the completion of their courses.

The charity’s chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “Being part of the scheme has been a huge success for us and a huge success for the individuals.

“It’s a great achievement for them. It’s important people see health and social care as a career and they have an opportunity to have a job in the sector for life.

“It’s also giving people work experience, coaching and that academic and practical education they need.

“It’s the best of all worlds and it’s something that’s going to become more common.”

Cassy Brechin, 21, recently completed a modern apprenticeship and now works at VSA’s Cloverfield Grove facility as a support worker.

She said: “VSA gave us a lot of support to do the work we needed to do and we also had our assessors coming out to see us every couple of weeks.

“I have been able to look more clearly at how I do my job and put the qualification into practice.

“I’d encourage anyone to do a modern apprenticeship.”

Chanel Smith, 20, who recently qualified as a support worker at Ruthrieston House, added: “My apprenticeship was really good. I got a lot of support and learned so much.

“I want to try to go on to more qualifications to try to build my career and this has given me a good foundation.”

Mr Stewart said: “VSA have taken advantage of the modern apprenticeship programme and I wish other organisations would do the same.

“It’s good for all. It’s good for the organisations, it’s good for communities and it’s good for the folks going through the apprenticeships.”