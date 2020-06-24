Aberdeen M&S store to reopen clothes and home department from Monday

An Aberdeen branch of M&S will be reopening its clothes and home department from Monday.

M&S has outlined plans to safely help customers shop for clothes when they are allowed to next week.

The store on St Nicholas Street will sell both clothing and food from Monday.

When customers arrive, a colleague will manage the flow of arrivals in and out of the shop to maintain social distancing.

There will also be hand sanitiser available and the baskets will all be metal, making them easier to be cleaned.

Signage in the shop and floor markings will be clearly visible to help with physical distancing.

All close-contact services will remain closed, including bra and suit fittings and kids footwear fittings.

Cafes will also remain closed, along with fitting rooms.

All M&S tills will have perspex screens installed and clear signage encouraging contactless payments.

Shona Lawrie, M&S Head of Region for Scotland North said: “Over the last few months I’ve been humbled by the way our teams have adapted to support local customers and communities.

“Every store has been brilliant at implementing the necessary social distancing and hygiene measures to help customers shop for Food, and we’ll be bringing those lessons and insights over to Clothing & Home.

“Preparation is now well underway for the 29th June – from the installation of perspex screens at tills, to putting in new signage.

“While shopping may feel different at our stores in Aberdeen, there will still be the same great service and expert advice customers expect, as well as more digital solutions to supplement the in-store experience – such as our enhanced online bra fit tool.”

