Aberdeen M&S staff help charity transform office

Volunteers from an Aberdeen supermarket have rolled up their sleeves to help a charity transform its office.

Eight volunteers from M&S Aberdeen helped to redecorate the Instant Neighbour Aberdeen base as part of a nationwide week-long volunteering drive.

The charity works to support children and families living in deprived areas of Aberdeen by providing emergency food parcels.

It distributed more than 6,000 food parcels to 2,100 people last year.

Neil Hansell, store manager at M&S Aberdeen, said: “We’re really proud to be coming together as a team to support Instant Neighbour.

“At M&S we care passionately about supporting young people in our community and we know that our customers care too.

“We were really pleased to be able to get stuck into helping create a warm and inviting space for families in need.”