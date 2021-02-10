Aberdeen pet rehoming centre asks public to help them decorate ‘Wall of Love’ for cats and dogs

An Aberdeen animal shelter is calling on the public to show some “lockdown love” for its cat and dog residents this Valentine’s Day.

Animal-lovers are being encouraged to send a personalised card to the pets Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home currently takes care of.

All cards will then be displayed on the animal shelter’s “Wall of Love” to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Centre manager Marie Simpson said: “One of our staff members – Stacey Charles – came up with the idea.

Wall of Love

“We were thinking about what we could do in February to engage with people and do something fun, and she came up with the Wall of Love idea, so people could send in pictures or cards for some of our residents to spread a little love.”

Valentine’s Day cards can either be sent to Seaton-based Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home or they can be sent directly to one of the furry residents.

Marie said: “It’s entirely up to people. We shared a video on our Facebook page so locals can see the cats and dogs that are in the centre just now.

Wall of Love 2021 Show some Lockdown Love for our residents this Valentines.Send them a card or a picture to decorate their 'Wall of Love'If you wish you can donate the cost of your card, roses, chocolates or even your romantic meal to support our work through these timeshttps://www.justgiving.com/straydogscats/DonateWho'll be Mrs Murray's top Valentine….?????? #LockdownLove #MrsMurrays #Aberdeen #Dogs #Cats #ValentinesDay #WallofLove(this is a fun video – not a rehoming post) Posted by Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats on Thursday, February 4, 2021

“They can send their card directly to a certain dog or a cat, or some people may opt to show love to them all and just send a general card.

“We’ll then put all the cards on our wall.

“It’s just a bit of fun that I’m sure will make people smile.”

Fantastic idea

This is the first time the shelter will create its Wall of Love, with Valentine’s Day not being an occasion the rehoming centre would normally celebrate.

“We’ve never thought of doing anything for Valentine’s Day before, but since Stacey came up with such a fantastic idea, we just decided to roll with it,” said Marie.

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home’s dedicated staff currently take care of about 18 dogs and 12 cats.

Locals are also asked to consider donating the cost of cards, roses, chocolates or even romantic meals to further support the centre, which has remained open during the ongoing pandemic.

Marie said: “We always have different fundraising activities going on.

“For instance, last month we had a “Cuppa Friday” challenge where people could donate the cost of their coffee to us.

“This month, people could either donate the cost of their flowers, cards or even the cost of their Valentine’s Day meal for which they cannot go out.

“February is all about a good feeling and creating good vibes for us – I think the cards will really get people thinking about the animals and they may also see more pets we have just now, which is good for when we are able to reopen again.”

Send Valentine’s Day cards to:

(Name of the cat/dog)

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen

AB24 1XL