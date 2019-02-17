Aberdeen MP visits charity’s mental health service

An Aberdeen MP visited a mental health residential service to learn more about the charity’s work.

Kirsty Blackman, MP for Aberdeen North, attended VSA’s Westerton Crescent service – which provides accommodation and support to adults with an enduring mental health condition.

Jennifer Mitchell, VSA’s director of external relations, said: “We are grateful to Kirsty for coming to meet our residents and gaining further insight into the work VSA undertakes in her constituency.“

For more information about Westerton Crescent visit www.vsa.org.uk