Aberdeen MP: Threat of no-deal Brexit ‘cannot be under-estimated’

SNP deputy Westminster leader and spokesperson on the economy Kirsty Blackman said the threat from a no-deal “cannot be under-estimated”.

The Aberdeen North MP said: “The gimmicks and gems that the Chancellor has presented today are nothing more than an effort to distract us from the crippling crisis that this Government is dragging us into.”

She added: “If that was meant to be a pre-election Budget, if I was a backbench Tory, I would be quaking in my boots. In less than two months we could face a no-deal Brexit, unless that threat is removed by the House of Commons today.”

There was, she said, increased uncertainty due to Brexit and the outlook for the economy and public finances “remains extremely uncertain”.

SNP Ms Blackman asked: “It also means Scotland must get its £3.4 billion share of the DUP’s dirty deal Brexit bung. Will the Chancellor rule out any new confidence and supply agreement with the DUP, giving them more money, before we get the £3.4 billion that we are owed?”

Responding, Mr Javid said: “She claimed that Brexit uncertainty is damaging the economy, well need I remind her that since the referendum we have had a record rate of growth in British businesses, we’ve had record growth in jobs, almost 1,000 new jobs created a day, with more people employed today than ever before and we’ve had record inward investment.

“If she wants to end uncertainty then she would support the spending round and make sure we leave the EU on the 31 October.”