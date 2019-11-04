Aberdeen MP steps down after claims he groped Labour MP in bar

An Aberdeen MP has stepped down as the party’s candidate in next month’s General Election, following allegations he groped a Labour colleague.

Scottish Conservative Ross Thomson, who previously represented Aberdeen South, today said the allegations made against him have made his life a “living hell”.

His resignation comes after Labour MP Paul Sweeney claimed he was groped in a Westminster bar by the Scottish Tory MP – which Mr Thomson has denied.

Mr Sweeney, the MP for Glasgow North East, said he was speaking out about the alleged incident, which he referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, because he feared no action will be taken before next month’s vote.

But Mr Thomson, who was a vocal supporter of the Prime Minister and was first elected in 2017, insisted he was the victim of a “political smear”.

He said the allegations, which were printed in the Mail on Sunday, were “false and defamatory”.

He added while he would fight to clear his name, he would not be seeking re-election.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, he said: “This is a political smear and I will continue to fight to clear my name.

“I will see this investigatory process through to a conclusion.

“Anonymous and malicious allegations this year have made my life a living hell. It has been nothing short of traumatic.

“I have suffered a level of personal abuse that has affected my health, my mental wellbeing and my staff.”

Simon Turner, Aberdeen City Conservative Association chairman, said Mr Thomson had been a “fantastic MP for the city, adding it was with “deep regret” they accepted his decision.

The Conservatives’ now have less than a fortnight to select a new candidate, with all candidates wishing to stand having to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on November 14.