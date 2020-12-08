Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn welcomes support for those struggling with rent

An Aberdeen MP has welcomed a package of support to help those struggling with rent arrears.

Following the introduction of a ban on evictions, the Scottish Government has now unveiled a £10 million Tenant Hardship Loan Fund, which offers interest-free loans to help renters meet their payments.

The new fund is designed to offer financial support and security to people who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and do not have other means of housing support.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “This is a challenging time for many and I welcome the range of support measures the Scottish Government has put in place to provide people with the security they need this Christmas.

“The extra £10 million fund for private and social renters will ensure families that are struggling with rent arrears will have much needed financial security this Christmas.

“The Hardship Loan Fund builds on the support offered by the Scottish Government to reinforce communities this winter, adding to the £100 million package to help people pay for food, heating, and shelter during this important time of year.”

Scottish Government housing minister Kevin Stewart said: “There is no single solution to the difficulties being experienced as a result of the impacts of the pandemic in Scotland, and the Tenant Hardship Loan Fund is a part of a broader effort to support those who are affected.

“We want people to access the most appropriate form of financial support. For the majority of tenants facing financial difficulties and arrears the best means of support is regular non-repayable support, for example through Universal Credit and Discretionary Housing Payments.

“However, for those who may fall through the gap and are unable to claim such support, or who might be thinking of borrowing, this new fund will be a helping hand to manage any rent issues that have arisen in the last few months as a result of the impact of Covid-19.”