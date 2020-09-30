Aberdeen MP ‘seeking immediate clarity from Shell’ on job cuts

An Aberdeen MP has said he is seeking “immediate clarity” from Shell on the local implications of its plans for up to 9,000 job cuts.

The oil major has announced it will cut between 7,000 – 9,000 jobs globally by the end of 2022 in order to save $2billion – $2.5billion annually.

Shell has declined to say how many of its 6,000 UK workforce will be affected, including the 1,000 employed by the Aberdeen-based upstream division.

