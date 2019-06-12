Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson fends off criticism after backing Boris Johnson for PM

A north-east Brexiteer MP has been accused of ignoring the interests of his constituents in backing Boris Johnson to be Britain’s next prime minister.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson has publicly backed the former foreign secretary, claiming the UK “needs a leader, not a manager”.

He is the second north-east MP to support Mr Johnson, along with Gordon MP Colin Clark, who said he was a “strong leader” who would reinvigorate the party.

SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central, Kevin Stewart, said: “Ross Thomson has ignored the interests of his constituents – giving his previous support to a would-be prime minister who is mired in controversy.

“Not only is Boris Johnson committed to a devastating No-Deal Brexit that will inflict untold damage on businesses in Aberdeen, he holds a range of extreme views that will spark deep concern with local voters.

“Boris Johnson believes that a pound spent in Croydon is better for the UK economy than a pound spent in Scotland – does Ross Thomson agree with this view?

“Scotland deserves better than this crop of embarrassing, incompetent group of Tory leadership contenders – it’s time for Scotland to decide our own future.”

However, Mr Thomson branded Mr Stewart’s remarks as “utter nonsense”. He added: “No-one is ‘supporting’ no-deal – but the UK is in a negotiation and it would be foolish not to keep all options on the table.

“I am backing Boris Johnson because he can unite the country and make us believe in ourselves again. I think he will set a clear and positive direction as we prepare to leave the EU and I know he believes passionately in the union.

“In contrast, all Kevin Stewart has to offer is negativity. He should be looking closer to home and addressing the SNP’s abject failures in education, health and the economy. ”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is supporting former Aberdeen schoolboy Michael Gove for leader and Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, is backing Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock.