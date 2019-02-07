Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson denies grope claims

Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson has today broken his silence to deny allegations of sexual touching at a bar in the Palace of Westminster.

The member for Aberdeen South was spoken to by police officers after claims were made about his behaviour at Strangers’ Bar on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on Twitter Mr Thomson denied the allegations against him.

He said: “A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media.

“I would like to state these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false.

“No complaint has been made to the Police, Parliament or the Conservative Party.

“Nevertheless in the interests of openness and transparency I am referring myself to the Conservatives Party’s Disciplinary Panel of the Code of Conduct.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family but I intend to be back at work on Monday.”

Statement in response to recent media reports: pic.twitter.com/7THfbZ94c6 — 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗣 (@RossThomson_MP) February 8, 2019

His comments come after interim Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw described his alleged behaviour as “completely unacceptable”.

Police confirmed officers talked to three men at the drinking spot, which is popular with politicians.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 23:00hrs on February 5 to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching.

“Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved – three men in their 20s and 30s.

“However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made.”