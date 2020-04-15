Aberdeen MP raises oil jobs fears with Holyrood

An Aberdeen MP has raised concerns with the Scottish Government after it emerged 200 oil workers were set to be laid off instead of being furloughed.

In yesterday’s Evening Express it was revealed Portlethen-based drilling firm KCA Deutag is consulting on making redundant its staff who work on behalf of Total, EnQuest and Canadian Natural Resources (CNR).

KCA cited the coronavirus impact on oil prices and claimed it was not viable to furlough staff on 80% pay, which is reimbursed by the government, sparking confusion among staff.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said: “Concerns have been raised with me about the future employment of KCA Deutag employees. I am in contact with the Scottish Government about this.”

Documents seen by the Evening Express show KCA’s UK country manager Jim Paterson said during one minuted conference call: “We are now looking at somewhere in the region of 200 potential redundancies, so no one should be under any illusions of what is going on here.”

A KCA spokesman said: “We continue to explore how we can support impacted colleagues through the government’s Job Retention Scheme, but in the majority of roles affected by this unprecedented situation, we do not believe, unfortunately, that the furlough scheme will apply. The consultation process will examine all other avenues to protect jobs.”

