Aberdeen MP raises concerns over Universal Credit delays

An Aberdeen MP has called for action after concerns were raised about delays in processing Universal Credit claims.

The system has seen a surge in demand since lockdown began with around 1.5 million people signing up to claim for the first time.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said that had resulted in people waiting several days to find out if claims had been successful.

And he has now written to UK Government ministers calling for extra funds to speed up the process.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s bad enough that people who lost their jobs are often ineligible for any UK Government job support schemes, but then being subjected to Universal Credit delays really is a cruel blow.

“My office has been contacted by a host of folk who are claiming for the first time and who are having to wait and wait to find out whether their claim has been successful – when in reality they simply can’t afford these delays.

“The UK Government must step up to the plate and put resources into the system now to speed up the process and give folk that essential support required during this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions said £6.5 billion of additional measures had been introduced to combat the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are doing whatever it takes to ensure people are supported through these unprecedented times, and the system is standing up extremely well to the enormity of the challenge, with 1.5 million new Universal Credit claims processed since mid-March and more than half a million advance payments made,” he said.

“Latest projections show 93% of payments to this cohort of new claimants will be made in full and on time.”

