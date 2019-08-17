Aberdeen MP launches campaign for charity support

An Aberdeen MP has launched a campaign to support local charities.

Kirsty Blackman, MP for Aberdeen North, has partnered with the Charities Aid Foundation, which is behind the scheme Giving Tuesday, and will host an event to share suggestions for diversifying income.

She said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for our local charities to meet the Charities Aid Foundation to find out more about the Giving Tuesday campaign and improve the uptake of this scheme.

“Aberdeen is home to one of the most active voluntary sectors in the country and I have written to charities across the city to invite them to this event.”

It will take place on September 6 from 10am-noon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.