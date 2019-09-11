Aberdeen MP joins Westminster protest against prorogation of parliament

A group of cross-party MPs have gathered outside the Palace of Westminster to demonstrate against the prorogation of Parliament.

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman told reporters: “It is absolutely shocking that in this time … of constitutional crisis the Prime Minister is putting his own interests first and he’s decided to prorogue Parliament.

“The judgment in the Scottish courts today that that was unlawful, we absolutely agree with that judgement. We are ready and waiting for Parliament to sit.”

SNP Westminster Deputy Leader @KirstySNP tells @BBCNews Parliament must be recalled immediately after the judgement in Scotland’s courts Boris Johnson must face scrutiny and not be allowed to impose an extreme Brexit against Scotland’s will #Cherrycase pic.twitter.com/3rllQeVImZ — Tom French (@tomfrench85) September 11, 2019

Labour’s Rosie Duffield, speaking outside Parliament, added: “We should be in that chamber – it’s where the public expect us to be.

“We’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do sifting through these Yellowhammer documents when we eventually see them and getting on with sorting out what we’re going to do with Brexit.

“That is the seat of British democracy and we are being blocked from being there, and instead the Government are spending taxpayers’ money on taking themselves essentially to court, which is farcical. We need to stop this and we will.”

I’m outside the Palace with a cross-party group of MPS calling on Boris Johnson to #BringBackParliament. pic.twitter.com/wNUJurFueT — Kerry McCarthy (@KerryMP) September 11, 2019

Parliament should be recalled That’s the message from @LibDems @joswinson & I joined MPs across the parties to #SaveBritishDemocracy & to stop the chaos of #Johnson pic.twitter.com/gsTDAq4gbP — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) September 11, 2019

With colleagues outside Parliament calling for Government to recall Parliament in the light of the Court Ruling pic.twitter.com/LzkqCE3hZk — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) September 11, 2019

Lib Dem MPs outside Parliament to oppose Boris Johnson's Parliament shutdown this afternoon, following the judgement of the Scottish Court. @LibDems believe Parliament should be sitting and holding the government to account, and would #StopBrexit altogether in government. pic.twitter.com/ppSHIML1ox — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) September 11, 2019

It comes as a legal bid to challenge the suspension of parliament succeeded at the highest appeal court in Edinburgh.