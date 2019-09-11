Wednesday, September 11th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen MP joins Westminster protest against prorogation of parliament

by Callum Main
11/09/2019, 2:45 pm Updated: 11/09/2019, 3:23 pm
Kirsty Blackman
A group of cross-party MPs have gathered outside the Palace of Westminster to demonstrate against the prorogation of Parliament.

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman told reporters: “It is absolutely shocking that in this time … of constitutional crisis the Prime Minister is putting his own interests first and he’s decided to prorogue Parliament.

“The judgment in the Scottish courts today that that was unlawful, we absolutely agree with that judgement. We are ready and waiting for Parliament to sit.”

Labour’s Rosie Duffield, speaking outside Parliament, added: “We should be in that chamber – it’s where the public expect us to be.

“We’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do sifting through these Yellowhammer documents when we eventually see them and getting on with sorting out what we’re going to do with Brexit.

“That is the seat of British democracy and we are being blocked from being there, and instead the Government are spending taxpayers’ money on taking themselves essentially to court, which is farcical. We need to stop this and we will.”

It comes as a legal bid to challenge the suspension of parliament succeeded at the highest appeal court in Edinburgh.

 

Prorogation ruled ‘unlawful’ by Scottish appeal court

