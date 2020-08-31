Aberdeen MSP highlights concern over increase in flower tariff

An Aberdeen politician has written to government officials to voice concerns over florists facing rising importation costs in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Aberdeen Donside Mark McDonald was contacted by florists in his constituency over a proposed 8% tariff, which would see increased costs imposed on flowers coming into the UK after December 31 if no deal is struck with the European Community.

On top of the tariff, there would administrative charges levied on local businesses which, coupled with the increase, would have to be passed along through costs as price increases to customers.

Reportedly enhanced border checks would also delay the arrival of perishable flowers both into the country and to florists, which could affect product quality.

In his letter, sent to the UK Government and Scottish Government, Mr McDonald said: “My constituents stress that even if a deal is reached, and the 8% tariff can be avoided, the heightened border checks and enhanced documentation requirements will prove detrimental should a robust system not be put in place to accommodate these changes.

“My constituents note that if the plan is for the UK to become self-sufficient regarding the provision of UK-grown flowers, large-scale infrastructure changes will be necessary to accommodate the volumes and varieties required, and significant financial investment provided for growers.

“I would be grateful if you would investigate the concerns detailed herein and advise the UK Government position and understanding of these proposed changes.”

One florists concerned about the potential changes is Emma Mooney, who works at Flowerscene in Bucksburn alongside her mum Susan.

Emma said: “It’ll make things harder, and Covid-19 has already made things difficult.

“The increases will have a knock on effect that will have to be passed onto customers.

“It’s not just flowers, it’s plants as well. There’s been quite a lot of people getting into their gardens, and that improves their well being. It’s part of our culture, flowers are used to convey emotion.

“It’s going to make it much harder for high street retailers.”

Emma added that many flowers come from overseas, with only around 10% of the flowers grown in the UK making its way to high street retailers, with the rest going to supermarkets where they are sold more cheaply.

She said: “High street, studio and events flowers will be impacted.

“A lot of the flowers come from Holland, and are shipped through ferry or through the tunnel.

“The flowers are usually inspected in Holland before they come over to make sure nothing is coming into the UK on the flowers, but they’re now trying to work out where that’ll be done if there’s no deal.

“We’re a family business, we were hoping to take on a young apprentice and pay them more than apprentices would usually get but with the increases we don’t know if we’ll be able to do that now.”

Mr McDonald said: “The ripple effects of a no-deal Brexit are likely to be felt across the economy, and the concerns of the florist industry need to be listened to.

“The restrictions, which have been necessary as a result of COVID-19, have had a major impact on florist businesses. These impacts are set to be compounded if the UK has to implement a tariff structure, something which looks increasingly likely.

“I hope that the UK Government will act to ensure that an industry which brings happiness to so many is not forced to suffer as a result of political negligence.”

The UK Government and the Scottish Government did not respond to requests for comment.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee said: “For many businesses which manage to survive the coronavirus crisis, this second, Brexit shock would hit them at their weakest, and could be the final straw to put them out of business.

“If the UK Government fails to agree a zero-tariff trade agreement with the EU, tariffs, such as those faced by florists, and additional compliance checks and associated costs couldn’t come at a worse time.

“It is an act of extraordinary recklessness to end the Brexit transition period in less than five months – at a time when the economy is already being hit hard by coronavirus (Covid-19). The UK Government’s stance is leading towards either a ‘bad deal’ or ‘no deal’. Both will take Scotland out of the Single Market, out of the Customs Union and end freedom of movement – hitting jobs and living standards hard.

“Negotiations to date have been extremely unproductive due to the political gulf in positions. COVID-19 has been a serious complication, but the main difficulty is the UK government’s ideologically-driven position.

“The Scottish Government remains very concerned about the risk of ‘no deal’, or of a deal of such a minimal nature that the impact is similar to no deal. We will continue to press the UK Government on this.”

Meanwhile a Department for International Trade spokeswoman added: “The Government has sought to balance the interests of consumers, producers and strategic trade objectives, such as the delivery of the UK’s trade ambitions and FTA trade agenda, and the maintenance of the government’s commitment to developing countries to reduce poverty through trade.

“The UK Global Tariff schedule, including for cut flowers, is tailored to the UK economy and has been developed with these objectives in mind.”