Aberdeen MP demands end to supporting tax ‘chancers’ during coronavirus pandemic

An Aberdeen MP has called on government ministers to deny financial support to individuals and firms based in “tax havens” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, has urged ministers to follow the lead of Denmark in excluding companies registered offshore.

And he said companies in that position should not be bailed out using public money.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s a disgrace that certain companies and billionaires operate in such an unfair way and it’s inconceivable that they should get access to public funds.

“How can it possibly be justified when in Aberdeen alone so many hard-working people pay their fair share into the system and have to struggle by?

“I’ve written to the Chancellor to ask that he follows Denmark’s lead and announce tough restrictions on such companies – including the denial of financial support for firms based in tax havens. It’s time for him to ensure there are no payouts for tax haven based chancers.”

A spokeswoman for the Treasury said: “The aim of all our schemes is to target support to individuals and companies in the UK and that is what they are doing with today’s figures showing rising take-up of support through grants, loans and the furloughing scheme.”

