Aberdeen MP criticises council for comments on speeding

An MP has raised concerns after Aberdeen City Council wrote in a letter that “nature and geometry” dictates the speed on an Aberdeen road and “not specifically the speed limit”.

It comes after Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman wrote to the local authority following complaints raised by residents about speeding traffic, unsafe driving and parking on School Road in Seaton.

In a letter to Ms Blackman, Aberdeen City Council’s chief operating officer Rob Polkinghorne said despite surveys showing the average speed of vehicles is over the existing mandatory 20mph speed limit, it would be “inappropriate” to introduce more traffic-calming measures.

It was feared this could have a detrimental impact on response times of emergency service vehicles.

In his reply, the senior civil servant also said “the speed of traffic is largely dictated by the nature and geometry of a road, and not specifically the speed limit”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Blackman said: “I am shocked the council is refusing to take action straight away to address speeding and dangerous driving on School Road and find it, quite frankly, bizarre that they are blaming ‘nature and geometry’ for speeding vehicles rather than trying to do something about the problem.

“How can we expect drivers to respect and follow speed restrictions if the council simply accepts speeding and does little to try to stop it?”

SNP councillor Alex McLellan, who represents the area, said the ongoing speeding issue, coupled with the volume of HGVs using the road, was a “real concern”.

But Aberdeen Labour councillor for the area, Ross Grant, said: “It’s disappointing that Councillor McLellan is not highlighting the most obvious need for better enforcement of the existing traffic management regime that is in place.

“Officers have carried out both traffic speed monitoring and possible locations for greater interventions and have come back to suggest they must wait for the AWPR to “bed in” to assess the extent of reduced through traffic to be in the most informed position around the appropriate next steps.”

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.