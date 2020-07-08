Aberdeen MP calls for oil and gas deal at ‘forefront’ of UK Government economic statement

An Aberdeen MP has called on the UK Chancellor to put an oil and gas sector deal at the forefront of his economic statement when it is announced today.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, urged Rishi Sunak to provide the north-east with the “urgent financial support” he said was needed to safeguard the region’s economy.

He said: “The UK Government has continued to dither on the delivery of an energy deal and that needs to come to an abrupt end – our city and region needs urgent financial support to protect jobs and the local economy.

“An oil and gas sector is not just about protecting the immediate future of the industry, which is so important, but about investing in the technologies necessary to achieve net-zero and the wider transition to a renewable future.

“It’s in all of our interests that the promises that have been made are kept and we see investment in the likes of hydrogen, carbon capture and storage as well as an energy transition zone.

“After raking in over £350 billion in revenue from the oil and gas sector over the years it’s high time that the Treasury gave back, and now.”

The call comes after Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing, the co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council, met with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to discuss future energy plans for the north-east.

Mr Lumsden said the talks were “very positive”, and a UK Government spokesman said: “We will continue to actively engage with the leaders of Aberdeen City Council on their proposals and work closely with the oil and gas sector.”

Responding to Mr Flynn’s comments, Mr Lumsden said: “I’d like to see a sector deal mentioned in the statement, and I’d like to see further support for the area as well.

“I would welcome any investment into the north-east, so I’d be grateful if the UK Government could put their hands in their pockets and invest up here.”