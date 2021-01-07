Aberdeen MP calls for border checks to curb Covid-19 spread

Calls have been made for the UK Government to tighten up its border controls in a bid to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control.

Ministers have faced growing calls to introduce checks at the border to stop new cases of coronavirus entering.

Travellers entering the UK currently do not have to provide evidence of a negative test.

Arrivals from some countries have to isolate on arrival – but more than 70 nations are on a “safe list”, meaning people arriving on flights to the UK do not have to quarantine.

Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, urged ministers in London to consider following the example of New Zealand, which set tough border restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic and has reported low numbers of cases.

Mr Flynn said: “As we rightly ask people to make huge sacrifices at home it’s inconceivable that we do not take further, robust, action to address the risks posed by travel from abroad.

“The UK is not New Zealand but if we look at their success and compare it to our failures it’s almost entirely predicated on the restrictions they have placed on international travel coupled with the necessity for robust testing and managed quarantine for those limited numbers who do enter.

“It beggars belief just how easy it is for travellers to enter the UK – you can enter from over 70 countries without even needing to isolate and from almost all others you can do so without even providing a covid test.

“We need the UK Government to finally take this seriously and either shut off our borders to all but essential workers or introduce strict testing and managed quarantine protocols – simply hoping that travellers will stick to the rules isn’t good enough.”

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “Protecting public health in the UK is of the utmost importance and we are looking at what additional measures could be taken with regards to international travel.”