Aberdeen MP backs homelessness charity’s campaign

An Aberdeen MP has signed a major homelessness charity’s petition calling for the right to a decent home to be enshrined in law.

Aberdeen North’s Kirsty Blackman is backing Shelter Scotland’s push for the change.

The charity launched the campaign after research conducted by YouGov found that 88% of people surveyed agreed everyone in Scotland should have a legal right to a safe, secure and affordable home and 76% support a new law being created in Scotland for adequate housing for everyone in the country.

Ms Blackman said: “I believe everyone should have the right to a decent, affordable home so I was pleased to be approached to sign the petition in support of Shelter’s Are You With Us campaign.”

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “Too many people in Scotland don’t have access to the basic right of a decent and affordable home – which is wrong.”