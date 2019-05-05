Aberdeen MP backs call for new charity helpers

An Aberdeen MP has appealed for the public to support a charity dedicated to helping veterans with hearing loss.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman is backing Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s call for people to volunteer for a service supporting older veterans who lost their hearing and have tinnitus.

Ms Blackman said: “I’m delighted to discover that Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is working with 15 partners in the Unforgotten Forces consortium to provide holistic support for older veterans.

“I encourage people in Aberdeen to come forward to volunteer for the Hearing Forces service which will provide life-enhancing one-to-one support for many of those who are affected by hearing loss.”

The volunteers will be trained to clean, re-tube and adjust NHS hearing aids and provide vital information about ways to reduce the impacts of tinnitus and advice about assistive equipment, such as amplified telephones or personal listeners, which can make everyday life easier.

They will help out by dedicating a few hours each month to assist local veterans aged over 65.

Teri Devine, director of Action on Hearing Loss Scotland, said: “We appreciate Kirsty Blackman MP backing our volunteers appeal for our new Hearing Forces service.

“We’d welcome the opportunity to speak with people from throughout Aberdeen who are interested in helping older veterans to hear more clearly and participate in conversations with family, friends or neighbours and remain active in their community.”

For information about volunteering for Hearing Forces, email: hearing.forces@hearingloss.org.uk or call or text 07388 227 407.