Aberdeen moustache running event will raise funds for men’s health

A running event is to be held in Aberdeen later this year to raise funds to help men’s health.

MoRunning, organised by Movember Foundation, will take place on November 2 at Hazlehead Park.

Runners can choose to take part in either 1.5km, 5km or 10km courses.

The nationwide charity raises money to help men’s mental health, as well as funds to help those suffering from prostate and testicular cancer.

Runners will be asked to don fancy dress for the event, including the famed Movemeber moustache.

One of those running on the day will be MP for Aberdeen South, Ross Thomson.

MoRunning organiser David Krangel said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Aberdeen. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

“Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line.

“They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

To sign up for the event, go to https://www.mo-running.com/locations