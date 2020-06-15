Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team urge public to participate in virtual sponsored challenge

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) is urging members of the public to participate in its annual sponsored walk.

The walk, which is AMRT’s biggest fundraiser and brings in nearly half of their required operational costs, was due to have taken place last Saturday.

However, the decision to cancel the 50th anniversary event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic was made, with the fundraiser running online instead.

People are being encouraged to walk, run or cycle 25km whilst staying local and adhering to government guidelines. This can include exercising in a local area or garden space.

AMRT will return with the 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

The challenge will run until this Saturday. To donate or find out more information, visit amrt.org.uk