Aberdeen motorists warned of closures during roadworks

An Aberdeen road is to close temporarily while ironworks renewals are carried out.

Justice Mill Brae in Aberdeen will be shut to traffic from 9.30am until 3.30pm on January 23 between its junctions with Justice Mill Lane and Union Glen.

Those living in the area will still have access to their properties but no through traffic will be allowed while workers are on site.

The temporary closure has been put in place to ensure public safety while carriageway ironwork renewals are carried out.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will be in place on Cornhill Road from 7.30am until 5pm on January 24, with no traffic able to stop on either side of the road between 13 Cornhill Road and a point 100m north due to Aberdeen City Council surveying works.

Traffic will still be able to travel this route, but cannot park at the side of the road.