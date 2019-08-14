Aberdeen motorists facing lengthy delays as work continues on busy road

Motorists in Aberdeen are facing lengthy delays as a result of a series of roadworks.

Drivers on Queen’s Road and Skene Road experienced delays of between 30 and 45 minutes due to resurfacing work and temporary lights in the Hazlehead area.

Vehicles were queued back for around a mile from the Hazlehead roundabout heading towards the city centre yesterday.

The works began on Sunday and are due to continue until Wednesday August 28.

Works have already been ongoing in the area for several weeks because of traffic light refurbishments at the junction of Skene Road, Queen’s Road and Groats Road near Hazlehead Park.

The work is expected to be completed and the new signals operational next Tuesday.

Roadworks are taking place in several locations around the city, including the Parkway in Bridge of Don, Craigton Road, Great Northern Road and the A90 northbound at Stonehaven.