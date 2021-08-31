Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen motorist to face further misery at Haudagain roundabout as works to repair gas leak continues

By Michelle Henderson
31/08/2021, 9:10 pm Updated: 31/08/2021, 9:17 pm
SGN says "more work is needed" to clear the gas network of flood water and restore gas to customers.
SGN says "more work is needed" to clear the gas network of flood water and restore gas to customers.

A busy Aberdeen road is to remain closed overnight to motorists as works to repair a flooded gas network continues.

A section of the A96 Auchmill Road remains cordoned off as engineers attempt to restore the gas supply to nearby properties.

The closure will have a direct impact on motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout.

Engineers have been frantically working since Saturday to remove water from the gas network, extracting more than 125,000 litres of water from the pipes.

Various households along Great Northern Road have seen the return of their gas supply, however, neighbouring properties still remain cut off.

Officials have warned of potential delays for the remainder of the week as workers prepare to return to the site for a fourth day.

In a statement published on their website, SGN said “more work is needed” to fully restore the network to its original state.

They wrote: “More work is needed before gas is available to the remaining affected properties.

Traffic is being diverted down Muggiemoss Road as works to restore the gas network continue, leading to lengthy delays for Aberdeen motorists.

“Once we’ve removed the remaining water, our engineers will revisit those properties to reconnect the gas supply and carry out safety checks.

“We’ll continue to pump out water from the affected network tonight. Thanks for your continued understanding and patience as we work hard to restore your gas supplies.”

A diversion via Mugiemoss Road remains in place, however, drivers have warned of delays of up to half an hour during peak times.

Read more:

‘More work is needed’

Engineers were first called to the area on Saturday morning after a number of household reported a loss of gas supply.

An investigation was launched by SGN in an attempt to identify the problem affecting the network, shutting the gas supply off to nearby properties.

Engineers have been working round the clock over the course of the weekend to extract water from the network and repair the damaged pipes, in an attempt to restore supply to affected customers.

All customers affected by the gas supply issued have been contacted by the supplier who have offered cookers and heaters to those in need.

Engineers are due to return to the site at first light to try and clear the pipes of the flood water.

SGN will share the next update at 11am tomorrow.