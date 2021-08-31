Aberdeen motorist to face further misery at Haudagain roundabout as works to repair gas leak continues

A busy Aberdeen road is to remain closed overnight to motorists as works to repair a flooded gas network continues.

A section of the A96 Auchmill Road remains cordoned off as engineers attempt to restore the gas supply to nearby properties.

The closure will have a direct impact on motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout.

Engineers have been frantically working since Saturday to remove water from the gas network, extracting more than 125,000 litres of water from the pipes.

Various households along Great Northern Road have seen the return of their gas supply, however, neighbouring properties still remain cut off.

Officials have warned of potential delays for the remainder of the week as workers prepare to return to the site for a fourth day.

In a statement published on their website, SGN said “more work is needed” to fully restore the network to its original state.

They wrote: “More work is needed before gas is available to the remaining affected properties.

“Once we’ve removed the remaining water, our engineers will revisit those properties to reconnect the gas supply and carry out safety checks.

“We’ll continue to pump out water from the affected network tonight. Thanks for your continued understanding and patience as we work hard to restore your gas supplies.”

A diversion via Mugiemoss Road remains in place, however, drivers have warned of delays of up to half an hour during peak times.

Engineers were first called to the area on Saturday morning after a number of household reported a loss of gas supply.

An investigation was launched by SGN in an attempt to identify the problem affecting the network, shutting the gas supply off to nearby properties.

Engineers have been working round the clock over the course of the weekend to extract water from the network and repair the damaged pipes, in an attempt to restore supply to affected customers.

All customers affected by the gas supply issued have been contacted by the supplier who have offered cookers and heaters to those in need.

Engineers are due to return to the site at first light to try and clear the pipes of the flood water.

SGN will share the next update at 11am tomorrow.