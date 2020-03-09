Aberdeen motorcycle group to bring some cheer with stop-off at care home

Residents at an Aberdeen care centre are set to relive their love of motorcycles with the help of a community group.

Aberdeen motorcycle group Road Mutts MCC will visit the Sue Ryder Neurological Centre this month to share their love of bikes.

The group were initially contacted by the neurological centre as some of the patients are bike enthusiasts who were involved in accidents which now prevent them from riding.

The centre cares for people aged 18 and over, with a range of neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Jamie Duffield, a member of Road Mutts, said: “The idea is to bring up the bikes, let the people sit on the bikes, and have a chat while answering questions and talking about anything that they’re interested in.

“It will show a little bit of community spirit towards them as well – it’s just a good thing to do.”

Made up of eight members, Road Mutts was set up seven years ago, and they often undertake charity work in the north-east.

This year they plan to raise funds for Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, while in the past they have held fundraisers to support sick children and their families.

Jamie said: “We’re looking for any bikers who want to come along and support.

“They don’t need to be a club member – it’s for anyone that rides bikes that fancies coming up.

“I think it will be an uplifting experience.

“We’re showing bikers that there is still a bond there, that bikers are like a brotherhood and we want to give them an experience.

“It’s another memory – a good memory rather than a bad one.”

Jamie, who has been riding motorbikes for 12 years, says he hopes to break the stigma surrounding bikers.

“It becomes something you want to share with people and show there’s a community out there which isn’t as bad as sometimes it can be perceived.

“There’s a perception of bikers themselves that they are these people who create problems and it’s not necessarily the case, we are generally nice people.”

Road Mutts and other bikers will meet at the beach at 1pm on Saturday March 21 before making their way to Kincorth.

They expect to be at the Sue Ryder Dee View Court Neurological Centre for 2pm.

He said: “There’s an eclectic mix of bikes that will be there on the day. Any residents who want to come out and speak to us will be more than welcome to do so.”

Nigel Carron, client of Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Dee View Court said: “I’m delighted that Road Mutts are making the effort to come over and see us.

“I used to be a biker and although I can no longer ride a bike, I enjoy seeing them and speaking to bikers.

“Events like this really brighten up our day and put a smile on our faces.”

Valerie Maxwell, centre director, at Dee View Court, said: “When someone is diagnosed with a life-changing neurological condition, their life can be turned upside down.

“Often they can experience significant loss, including loss of independence, their careers and hobbies and past-times they once enjoyed.

“This can in turn have a huge impact on their mental health.

“It is important for our clients to have both their physical and emotional needs met, so events that enhance the well-being of our clients, such as the RoMutts visit, are really important.”