Aberdeen minister thanks volunteers who have helped during lockdown

An Aberdeen minister has thanked dozens of volunteers who have helped deliver food to families during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Reverend Andy Cowie is the senior minister for seven churches across the Granite City with congregations in Northfield, Kittybrewster, Balmedie, Danestone, Potterton, Woodside, and Cove.

They managed to supply 800 meals and food vouchers with funding coming from charity Cash for Kids.

As well as providing goods to eat the churches have also been keeping in touch with their congregation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Around 250 children and 150 adults across the city have been contacted through telephone calls and social media.

The Congregational Churches have been helping out single parent families, furloughed families, kids of parents stranded overseas, and the children of people who have been laid off during the crisis.

Rev. Andy Cowie said: “On behalf of all who have received meals and food, a big thank you, to our supporting organisations and a big thank you to the citizens of Aberdeen and surrounding area, who have supported and donated to Cash for Kids.

“I personally thank the team of church volunteers, the youth workers and Boys Brigade staff, who like so many other volunteers have given their time and in some ways, put their lives at risk, to help and support others. They are all unsung heroes in this pandemic.”

