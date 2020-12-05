Aberdeen minister develops innovative way of telling Christmas story

Church of Scotland ministers have developed new and innovative ways to tell the story of Christmas.

Illuminated figures from the Christmas story have been placed in the grass area at South St Nicholas Parish Church in Kincorth.

People from the community can use their phones to access a QR reader which will take them to a narration of the nativity story and a song or carol.

A labyrinth walk has been laid out, which is an ancient practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centring, contemplation, and prayer.

In the retelling of the Christmas message during the pandemic, churches have embraced technology and ministers hope it will appeal to many who perhaps would not normally access church services.

Reverend Eddie McKenna, minister at South St. Nicholas Parish Church, said: “I wish I could say it was my idea, but I know of several other churches that are doing something similar which is great.

“The idea is simply to encourage people to follow the Christmas story in a different way, through using smartphones.

“We think this year, this kind of creativity together with the challenges all of us are facing with Covid-19 has opened new possibilities like this which are likely to see new traditions being created.”

For further information, go to facebook.com/southstnicholas