Aberdeen mental health worker speaks out to mark suicide prevention day

A north-east man who works with a mental health charity has told how a family member’s suicide inspired him to help others.

Liam Yule, who works for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) has spoken out to mark Suicide Prevention Day, which is today.

The 37-year-old’s cousin Katrina Rattray, who lived in Aberdeen, sadly took her own life in 2011.

Liam said Katrina’s death meant he became “passionate” about suicide prevention and he is now urging more of us to speak about it.

He said: “I knew very little about it and it has been something we hadn’t seen as a family.

“It inspired me to go into this line of work and encourage people to seek out the appropriate help.

“Suicide prevention is something I am passionate about and I would encourage people to have that conversation because not being able to talk is even harder.”

Liam, from Aberdeen, works as a suicide prevention manager and said the prospect of having a conversation about mental health can be “daunting”.

He is also urging people to download a suicide prevention app.

Liam said: “There is often a lot of focus and conversation around suicide during this week, but we know that suicides happen every week of the year and every day in Scotland an average of two people die by suicide.

“Approaching someone to have a conversation about their mental health can be daunting, but the extra focus this week gives us an opportunity to speak to that person we’ve been worrying about, or meaning to catch up with and something as simple as having a conversation can make a difference.

“SAMH has been working in suicide prevention in north-east Scotland since 2010 and we encourage you to use suicide prevention week as a starting point for conversations about mental health and importantly to keep these going throughout the year.

“If you are having thoughts of suicide yourself or have concerns about someone it is also a good time to speak up and seek support. In Aberdeen city and Shire there are a number of great supports and resources.

“Many of these can be found in the free, easy to download ‘Prevent Suicide’ app.”

Since 1923, SAMH has been Scotland’s national mental health charity. It works with adults and young people in more than 60 communities providing mental health social care support, services in primary care, schools and further education.

For more information about the charity’s suicide prevention work visit www.samh.co.uk

The ‘Prevent Suicide’ app was developed by Faff digital in partnership with SAMH, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and Moray Council to support people in north-east Scotland.

It can be found at www.preventsuicideapp.com.