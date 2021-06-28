Aberdeen mental health charity launches biggest campaign yet to fund move to new premises

An Aberdeen mental health charity is moving to new premises with the help of its biggest fundraising campaign to date.

Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) deliver free services, including counselling and advice, to people across the north-east of Scotland.

The move to new, bigger premises has come following an increased demand for support in the area.

The charity will be moving to premises close to the Music Hall on Union Street in the city centre, making it more easily accessible for anyone who wishes to visit.

Moving premises will mean that, for the first time, MHA will have nine counselling suites, as well as separate waiting rooms for adults and children, and dedicated training spaces.

Counsellors and volunteers will also benefit from the move, as they will now have a separate area for rest between appointments and during breaks.

Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive of MHA, said: “MHA has been supporting local people, organisations, and businesses for 70 years so we are very excited at the prospect of securing and refurbishing premises that will benefit the local community for decades to come.”

MHA on the Move

The number of people reaching out to MHA for support has increased as a result of the pandemic, and it is predicted to continue doing so.

To help with the move, the charity has launched the MHA on the Move fundraising campaign, supported by the STV Growth Fund.

This means that dedicated advertisement of the campaign will be shown on TV later in the year.

The campaign was launched at an online event hosted by sports presenter Chris Harvey. He joined Mr Kinghorn and Astrid Whyte, counselling services manager, to discuss the importance of the move.

Mr Harvey said: “The role the charity provides to our local community is critical and is needed now more than ever and we’re pleased that the advert will help share the message that MHA is on the Move. We hope it encourages viewers to donate and support their important work.”

Equal access

Money raised through the campaign will also be used to buy new technology for the charity, broadening the range of support they can offer.

MHA is also dedicated to making the charity more accessible.

Ms Whyte shared how important the fundraising is in helping the charity to grow.

She said: “Two of our key projects, Aberdeen Counselling and Information Services (ACIS) and ACIS Youth, will be in an even better position to offer much-needed counselling to the young and adult population in Aberdeen and environs.

“Crucially, for the first time ever we will also serve the disabled community with fully equal access, and I cannot wait to take a degree of ownership of the large training suite available, and finally enjoy some face-to-face engagement with new mental health trainees, from all sectors.”

Named in honour

Donald John (DJ) MacDonald was both news editor of STV and the former president of MHA.

He passed away late last year, so the charity hopes to name the main training room at the new facility in his honour.

Mr Harvey added: “Mental Health Aberdeen is a charity close to our hearts at STV, so we’re delighted to support this campaign. It is a fitting tribute to DJ that a room at the new premises will be named after him.”